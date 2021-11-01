Fyrirtækjaskrá
[24]7.ai
[24]7.ai Laun

Launasvið [24]7.ai eru frá $10,626 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Þjónustusvið í neðri enda til $271,953 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá [24]7.ai. Síðast uppfært: 8/2/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $147K
Þjónustusvið
$10.6K
Gagnavísindamaður
$26.4K

Vörustjóri
$256K
Verkefnastjóri
$130K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$272K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá [24]7.ai er Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $271,953. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá [24]7.ai er $138,323.

