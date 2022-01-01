Fyrirtækjaskrá
23andMe Laun

Launasvið 23andMe eru frá $48,634 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri enda til $305,520 fyrir Markaðsmál í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá 23andMe. Síðast uppfært: 8/2/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
L1 $137K
L3 $203K
L4 $250K
Viðskiptagreinir
$181K
Gagnagreinir
$147K

Gagnavísindamaður
$228K
Fjármálagreinir
$175K
Markaðsmál
$306K
Vöruhönnuður
$48.6K
Verkefnastjóri
$227K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$242K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$204K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$269K
UX rannsakandi
$173K
