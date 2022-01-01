Fyrirtækjaskrá
1010data
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

1010data Laun

Launasvið 1010data eru frá $105,023 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Viðskiptagreinir í neðri enda til $263,160 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá 1010data. Síðast uppfært: 7/25/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Viðskiptagreinir
$105K
Gagnavísindamaður
$114K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $125K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$263K
Lausnarhönnuður
$132K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá 1010data er Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $263,160. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá 1010data er $125,000.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir 1010data

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Fortanix
  • Formidable
  • Seeq
  • Mastercard
  • Veritas Technologies
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði