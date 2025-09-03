Community Posts
What do Product Managers even do?
How has AI impacted you at work?
I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.
I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...
Get Expert Help
1:1 Salary Negotiation
1:1 Salary Negotiation
Get paid, Not played. We've helped people like you get $30k+ (sometimes $300k+) increases.
Resume Review
Resume Review
Stop applying to jobs. Get recruiters to chase you instead.
Love our mission? Join thousands of professionals who support salary transparency!💪 Contribute Your Salary
Was this page helpful?