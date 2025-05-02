Community Posts
How much money would you give up to be fully remote?
If given the opportunity to take a job at the same company, level, and title, but one option is fully remote and one is fully in-office, how much of a pay cut would you be willing to take?
Digital Nomad vs. IT Work Visa: Which Country Should I Choose?
Hello, everyone.
I hope you're all doing well, and if you're not, I hope whatever is bothering you eases soon.
Anyway, I'm from a struggling third-world country in West Africa. I currently earn roughly €2,700/month, pay no taxes, and am looking t...
Entering the job search
I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skill...
