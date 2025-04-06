All Industries
Real Estate

College Park, MD

Real Estate Industry Icon

Real Estate Industry in College Park, MD

Explore Salaries

Community Posts

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skill...

73 26
73 26

Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?

Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.

Obviously ...

51 47
51 47
💬 Join the discussion!

Get Expert Help

1:1 Salary Negotiation

1:1 Salary Negotiation

Get paid, Not played. We’ve helped people like you get $30k+ (sometimes $300k+) increases.

Schedule a SessionSchedule a Session
Resume Review

Resume Review

Stop applying to jobs. Get recruiters to chase you instead.

Book a ReviewBook a Review
Love our mission? Join thousands of professionals who support salary transparency!
💪 Contribute Your Salary

Was this page helpful?