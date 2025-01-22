All Industries
Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skill...

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped t...

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share y...

