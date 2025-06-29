All Industries
Defense

Gainesville, FL

Defense Industry Icon

Defense Industry in Gainesville, FL

Explore Salaries

Community Posts

Poll

How much money would you give up to be fully remote?

If given the opportunity to take a job at the same company, level, and title, but one option is fully remote and one is fully in-office, how much of a pay cut would you be willing to take?

29 51View Results
29 51View Results
Poll

Digital Nomad vs. IT Work Visa: Which Country Should I Choose?

Hello, everyone.
I hope you're all doing well, and if you're not, I hope whatever is bothering you eases soon.

Anyway, I'm from a struggling third-world country in West Africa. I currently earn roughly €2,700/month, pay no taxes, and am looking t...

37 83View Results
37 83View Results
💬 Join the discussion!

Get Expert Help

1:1 Salary Negotiation

1:1 Salary Negotiation

Get paid, Not played. We've helped people like you get $30k+ (sometimes $300k+) increases.

Schedule a SessionSchedule a Session
Resume Review

Resume Review

Stop applying to jobs. Get recruiters to chase you instead.

Book a ReviewBook a Review
Love our mission? Join thousands of professionals who support salary transparency!
💪 Contribute Your Salary

Was this page helpful?