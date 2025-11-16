All Industries
Biotechnology

Baton Rouge Area, US

Biotechnology Industry Icon

Biotechnology Industry in Baton Rouge Area, US

Explore Salaries

Community Posts

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year,...

72 10
72 10

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

65 27
65 27
💬 Join the discussion!

Get Expert Help

1:1 Salary Negotiation

1:1 Salary Negotiation

Get paid, Not played. We've helped people like you get $30k+ (sometimes $300k+) increases.

Schedule a SessionSchedule a Session
Resume Review

Resume Review

Stop applying to jobs. Get recruiters to chase you instead.

Book a ReviewBook a Review
Love our mission? Join thousands of professionals who support salary transparency!
💪 Contribute Your Salary

Was this page helpful?