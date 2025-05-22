Community Posts
Entering the job search
I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skill...
I turned indie-hacker after a year of unemployment
Hi everyone, I got laid off unfairly by my manager in September of 2023 and since then I had been panick-applying (if there is any word like that) to different jobs, but unfortunately for me I couldn't get any
And then fast forward to 2 months ago when I decided to build...
Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?
Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.
Obviously ...
