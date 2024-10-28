Community Posts
What's your salary progression?
Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!
New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC
1 YOE Job hopped t...
How to negotiate?
Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.
I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.
Could you share y...
Securing FAANG Interview without a referral or networking?
Get Expert Help
1:1 Salary Negotiation
1:1 Salary Negotiation
Get paid, Not played. We’ve helped people like you get $30k+ (sometimes $300k+) increases.
Resume Review
Resume Review
Stop applying to jobs. Get recruiters to chase you instead.
Love our mission? Join thousands of professionals who support salary transparency!💪 Contribute Your Salary
Was this page helpful?