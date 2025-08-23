Insinyur Elektrik Gaji di United Arab Emirates

AED 276,002
Total Kompensasi Median
Total Kompensasi Median
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year,...
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
What do Product Managers even do?
Negosiasi Gaji 1:1
Dapatkan bayaran, bukan penolakan. Kami membantu orang seperti Anda mendapatkan kenaikan $150k+ (kadang $1.5M+).
Tinjauan Resume
Berhenti melamar pekerjaan. Biarkan perekrut mengejar Anda.
Berapa gaji seorang Insinyur Elektrik di United Arab Emirates?
Rata-rata total kompensasi seorang Insinyur Elektrik di United Arab Emirates adalah AED 276,002.
Berapa gaji minimum seorang Insinyur Elektrik di United Arab Emirates?
Meskipun tidak ada gaji minimum untuk seorang Insinyur Elektrik di United Arab Emirates, rata-rata total kompensasi adalah AED 276,002.
Saya punya pertanyaan berbeda
Apakah halaman ini membantu?