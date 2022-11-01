Direktori Perusahaan
Zinnov
Zinnov Gaji

Gaji Zinnov berkisar dari $1,601 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Kapitalis Ventura di tingkat rendah hingga $291,450 untuk Arsitek Solusi di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Zinnov. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/14/2025

Konsultan Manajemen
Median $12K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
$66.7K
Arsitek Solusi
$291K

Manajer Program Teknis
$20.7K
Kapitalis Ventura
$1.6K
Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Zinnov adalah Arsitek Solusi at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $291,450. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Zinnov adalah $20,681.

Sumber Lainnya