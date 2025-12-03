Direktori Perusahaan
Yext
Yext Teknolog Informasi (TI) Gaji

Paket kompensasi Teknolog Informasi (TI) median di Yext total $115K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Yext. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/3/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Yext
Analyst
New York, NY
Total per tahun
$115K
Level
Analyst
Gaji Pokok
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$5K
Bonus
$0
Lama di perusahaan
1 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
4 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Yext?
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Jadwal Vesting

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Yext, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 4th-THN (6.25% triwulanan)



FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Teknolog Informasi (TI) di Yext mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $140,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Yext untuk posisi Teknolog Informasi (TI) adalah $95,000.

Sumber Lainnya

