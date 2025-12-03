Direktori Perusahaan
YCharts
YCharts Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Gaji

Paket kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak median in United States di YCharts total $159K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total YCharts. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/3/2025

Paket Median
Total per tahun
$159K
Level
-
Gaji Pokok
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$19K
Lama di perusahaan
1 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
1 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di YCharts?
FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di YCharts in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $207,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di YCharts untuk posisi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in United States adalah $155,000.

Sumber Lainnya

