Yanolja
Yanolja Sumber Daya Manusia Gaji

Paket kompensasi Sumber Daya Manusia median in Korea, South di Yanolja total ₩74.1M per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Yanolja. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/3/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Yanolja
Human Resources
Seoul, KG, Korea, South
Total per tahun
$52K
Level
P4
Gaji Pokok
$52K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Lama di perusahaan
1 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
7 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Yanolja?
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Berkontribusi

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Sumber Daya Manusia di Yanolja in Korea, South mencapai total kompensasi tahunan ₩78,913,825. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Yanolja untuk posisi Sumber Daya Manusia in Korea, South adalah ₩74,097,348.

Sumber Lainnya

