Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Quality Assurance (QA) in Moscow Metro Area di Yandex berkisar dari RUB 1.9M per year untuk G14 hingga RUB 4.8M per year untuk G17. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Moscow Metro Area total RUB 2.58M. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Yandex. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/8/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.9M
RUB 1.87M
RUB 38K
RUB 0
G15
RUB 2.35M
RUB 2.2M
RUB 51.1K
RUB 98.2K
G16
RUB 3.37M
RUB 3.01M
RUB 2.3K
RUB 358K
G17
RUB 4.8M
RUB 4.37M
RUB 0
RUB 428K
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Yandex, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:
25% vesting pada 1st-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 4th-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.