Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Produksi in Russia di Yandex berkisar dari RUB 1.73M per year untuk G14 hingga RUB 4.33M per year untuk G17. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Russia total RUB 3.82M. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Yandex. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/8/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.73M
RUB 1.72M
RUB 5.1K
RUB 0
G15
RUB 2.47M
RUB 2.35M
RUB 122K
RUB 0
G16
RUB 3.85M
RUB 3.38M
RUB 0
RUB 465K
G17
RUB 4.33M
RUB 3.97M
RUB 0
RUB 364K
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Yandex, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:
25% vesting pada 1st-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 4th-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.