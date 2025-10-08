Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend in Serbia di Yandex berkisar dari $44.1K per year untuk G15 hingga $157K per year untuk G18. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Serbia total $81.1K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Yandex. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/8/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
G14
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G15
$44.1K
$41.1K
$0
$3.1K
G16
$70.8K
$61.8K
$575
$8.3K
G17
$93.7K
$79.4K
$1.6K
$12.7K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Yandex, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:
25% vesting pada 1st-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 4th-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.