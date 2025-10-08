Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend in Greater Minsk di Yandex berkisar dari BYN 43.4K per year untuk G14 hingga BYN 209K per year untuk G17. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Greater Minsk total BYN 94K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Yandex. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/8/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
G14
BYN 43.4K
BYN 42.1K
BYN 16.7
BYN 1.3K
G15
BYN 103K
BYN 95.7K
BYN 684.1
BYN 6.2K
G16
BYN 151K
BYN 129K
BYN 173.5
BYN 21.7K
G17
BYN 209K
BYN 169K
BYN 0
BYN 40.7K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Yandex, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:
25% vesting pada 1st-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 4th-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.