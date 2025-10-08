Direktori Perusahaan
  • Gaji
  • Insinyur Perangkat Lunak

  • Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

  • Belarus

Yandex Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend Gaji di Belarus

Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend in Belarus di Yandex berkisar dari BYN 43.4K per year untuk G14 hingga BYN 209K per year untuk G17. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Belarus total BYN 94K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Yandex. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/8/2025

Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
G14
(Entry Level)
BYN 43.4K
BYN 42.1K
BYN 16.7
BYN 1.3K
G15
BYN 103K
BYN 95.7K
BYN 684.1
BYN 6.2K
G16
BYN 151K
BYN 129K
BYN 173.5
BYN 21.7K
G17
BYN 209K
BYN 169K
BYN 0
BYN 40.7K
Lihat 4 Level Lainnya
BYN 534K

Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Jadwal Vesting

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Yandex, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% vesting pada 1st-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 4th-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend di Yandex in Belarus mencapai total kompensasi tahunan BYN 209,360. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Yandex untuk posisi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend in Belarus adalah BYN 84,606.

