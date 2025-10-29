Direktori Perusahaan
Xometry
Xometry Manajer Produk Gaji

Paket kompensasi Manajer Produk median in United States di Xometry total $195K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Xometry. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/29/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Xometry
Product Manager
hidden
Total per tahun
$195K
Level
hidden
Gaji Pokok
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$30K
Bonus
$0
Lama di perusahaan
2-4 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
5-10 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Xometry?
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Gaji Magang

Berkontribusi

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Manajer Produk di Xometry in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $306,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Xometry untuk posisi Manajer Produk in United States adalah $210,000.

