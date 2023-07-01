Direktori Perusahaan
WNDYR
Wawasan Utama
    • Tentang

    WNDYR is a company that specializes in productivity and human behavior within technology products. They help teams navigate the use of multiple SaaS applications and adapt to decentralized work environments. WNDYR offers consulting, onboarding, integrations, and automations to help teams transform and embrace the future of work. They provide project-based or managed service packages through virtual interactions. Their product, PATTYRN, uses AI-driven data analysis to accelerate teams within their work systems. WNDYR aims to simplify processes so that teams can focus on their best work.

    http://wndyr.com
    Situs Web
    2016
    Tahun Didirikan
    31
    Jumlah Karyawan
    $1M-$10M
    Estimasi Pendapatan
    Kantor Pusat

