Western Midstream Partners
Wawasan Utama
    • Tentang

    Western Midstream Partners is a US-based midstream energy company that acquires, owns, develops, and operates natural gas and crude oil assets primarily in Texas, New Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, and North-central Pennsylvania. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas, as well as buying and selling natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. It also gathers and disposes of produced water. Western Midstream Holdings operates as the general partner of the company.

    http://www.westernmidstream.com
    Situs Web
    2007
    Tahun Didirikan
    1,127
    Jumlah Karyawan
    $1B-$10B
    Estimasi Pendapatan
    Kantor Pusat

