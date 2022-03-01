Western Governors University Gaji

Direktori Perusahaan
Gaji Western Governors University berkisar dari $131,340 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Perekrut di tingkat rendah hingga $154,400 untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Western Governors University. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/17/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $154K
Manajer Produk
Median $135K
Perekrut
$131K

FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Western Governors University adalah Insinyur Perangkat Lunak dengan total kompensasi tahunan $154,400. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Western Governors University adalah $135,000.

