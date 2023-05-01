Walker & Dunlop Gaji

Direktori Perusahaan
Gaji Walker & Dunlop berkisar dari $70,350 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di tingkat rendah hingga $310,440 untuk Manajer Ilmu Data di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Walker & Dunlop. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/23/2025

Manajer Ilmu Data
$310K
Analis Keuangan
$219K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
$70.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$173K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Walker & Dunlop adalah Manajer Ilmu Data at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $310,440. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Walker & Dunlop adalah $196,180.

