VVDN Technologies Gaji

Gaji VVDN Technologies berkisar dari $1,172 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Insinyur Perangkat Keras di tingkat rendah hingga $122,400 untuk Manajer Produk di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan VVDN Technologies. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/13/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $100K
Insinyur Perangkat Keras
$1.2K
Desainer Produk
$4.6K

Manajer Produk
$122K
Arsitek Solusi
$39.7K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di VVDN Technologies adalah Manajer Produk at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $122,400. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di VVDN Technologies adalah $39,689.

