Visual Defence
Wawasan Utama
    Visual Defence is a software solutions company founded in 2000 that produces custom solutions for the transportation sector, critical infrastructures, airports, seaports, public transit, borders, cities, and government facilities. Their flagship product, ROVER, is an award-winning AI technology that automates the detection of road-based deficiencies and streamlines workflows. They offer a broad suite of solutions that are currently being used in Canada, the United States, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, and West Africa. They also provide system integration, training services, and security solutions.

    http://www.visualdefence.com
    2000
    126
    $10M-$50M
