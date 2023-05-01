Direktori Perusahaan
Vir Biotechnology
    Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company that develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its products include Sotrovimab for COVID-19, VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for hepatitis B, VIR-2482 for influenza A, and VIR-1111 for HIV prevention. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health, and collaborations with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, and Gilead Sciences. It is headquartered in San Francisco and was incorporated in 2016.

    http://www.vir.bio
    2016
    576
    $1B-$10B
