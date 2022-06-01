Direktori Perusahaan
Rentang gaji Vero berkisar dari $91,295 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Pemasaran di ujung bawah hingga $110,605 untuk Manajer Operasi Bisnis di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari Vero. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/24/2025

$160K

Manajer Operasi Bisnis
$111K
Pemasaran
$91.3K
Manajer Desain Produk
$105K

FAQ

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Vero adalah Manajer Operasi Bisnis at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $110,605. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Vero adalah $105,344.

