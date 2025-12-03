Direktori Perusahaan
USPS
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Layanan Pelanggan

  • Semua Gaji Layanan Pelanggan

USPS Layanan Pelanggan Gaji

Paket kompensasi Layanan Pelanggan median in United States di USPS total $52K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total USPS. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/3/2025

Paket Median
company icon
USPS
Customer Service Specialist
Newark, NJ
Total per tahun
$52K
Level
L3
Gaji Pokok
$52K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Lama di perusahaan
6 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
7 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di USPS?
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
TambahTambah KompensasiTambah Kompensasi

Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspor DataLihat Lowongan Kerja

Berkontribusi

Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan Layanan Pelanggan penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Layanan Pelanggan di USPS in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $88,170. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di USPS untuk posisi Layanan Pelanggan in United States adalah $52,000.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk USPS

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Lyft
  • Roblox
  • Airbnb
  • Stripe
  • SoFi
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/usps/salaries/customer-service.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.