Paket kompensasi Ilmuwan Data median in United States di U.S. Government total $121K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total U.S. Government. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/2/2025

Paket Median
company icon
U.S. Government
Data Scientist
Washington, DC
Total per tahun
$121K
Level
Senior
Gaji Pokok
$121K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Lama di perusahaan
6 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
6 Tahun
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Berkontribusi

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Ilmuwan Data di U.S. Government in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $181,216. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di U.S. Government untuk posisi Ilmuwan Data in United States adalah $121,000.

Sumber Lainnya

