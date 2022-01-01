Direktori Perusahaan
UPMC
UPMC Gaji

Gaji UPMC berkisar dari $75,375 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Manajer Proyek di tingkat rendah hingga $175,000 untuk Aktuaris di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan UPMC. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/16/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $93K
Aktuaris
Median $175K
Akuntan
$78.4K

Analis Bisnis
Median $80K
Teknolog Informasi (TI)
$89.6K
Desainer Produk
$121K
Manajer Desain Produk
$134K
Manajer Produk
$112K
Manajer Proyek
$75.4K
Analis Keamanan Siber
$85.4K
Manajer Program Teknis
$102K
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di UPMC adalah Aktuaris dengan total kompensasi tahunan $175,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di UPMC adalah $93,000.

