Direktori Perusahaan
Uplight
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda

Uplight Gaji

Gaji Uplight berkisar dari $70,350 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Analis Data di tingkat rendah hingga $347,900 untuk Manajer Produk di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Uplight. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $160K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
Median $189K
Analis Data
$70.4K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Ilmuwan Data
$196K
Sumber Daya Manusia
$101K
Manajer Produk
$348K
Manajer Proyek
$98.8K
Penjualan
$109K
Manajer Program Teknis
$121K
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Uplight adalah Manajer Produk at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $347,900. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Uplight adalah $120,600.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Uplight

Perusahaan Terkait

  • 15Five
  • Recorded Future
  • BetterCloud
  • Red Canary
  • Beekeeper
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya