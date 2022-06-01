Direktori Perusahaan
Uplers
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda

Uplers Gaji

Gaji Uplers berkisar dari $8,572 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Manajer Proyek di tingkat rendah hingga $108,272 untuk Konsultan Manajemen di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Uplers. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $32.4K
Manajer Operasi Bisnis
$92K
Pengembangan Bisnis
$26.2K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Sumber Daya Manusia
$12K
Konsultan Manajemen
$108K
Desainer Produk
$31.4K
Manajer Proyek
$8.6K
Penjualan
$26.4K
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Uplers adalah Konsultan Manajemen at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $108,272. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Uplers adalah $28,886.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Uplers

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Apple
  • Airbnb
  • DoorDash
  • Spotify
  • Dropbox
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya