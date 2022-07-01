Direktori Perusahaan
Unissant
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
Wawasan Utama
  • Bagikan sesuatu yang unik tentang Unissant yang mungkin bermanfaat bagi orang lain (contoh: tips wawancara, memilih tim, budaya unik, dll).
    • Tentang

    Unissant provides advanced data analytics that empower our clients to meet their business goals. With deep expertise in finance, health IT, national security, and energy, Unissant provides state-of-the-art enterprise computing solutions to both commercial and government clients. Unissant provides value in its ability to understand its clients' technical challenges and to provide targeted, cost-effective, reliable business intelligence solutions that help them reach their business objectives. Using rigorous requirements gathering, best in class technical expertise and award-winning creative talent, Unissant has the best combination of skills to let your business stay focused on business. Unissant continues to provide clients, who range from small-midsize enterprises to Fortune 1000 companies, with top-notch, highly skilled professionals to help them design and deploy their business intelligence projects. In August 2015, Unissant was named by Inc. magazine as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies (the Inc. 5000 List).Unissant consultants have the knowledge, training, drive and commitment, necessary to deliver project success. Our consultants have helped several clients successfully design, implement and maintain mission critical technology solutions. We do what we say we are going to do, on time and within budget. We work closely with our clients to ensure that we deliver what is expected. Our clients look to Unissant for excellence in design, deployment, and implementation. That’s what we deliver.

    http://www.unissant.com
    Situs Web
    1999
    Tahun Didirikan
    150
    Jumlah Karyawan
    $10M-$50M
    Estimasi Pendapatan
    Kantor Pusat

    Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

    Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

    Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

    Lowongan Unggulan

      Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Unissant

    Perusahaan Terkait

    • Microsoft
    • Amazon
    • SoFi
    • Airbnb
    • Spotify
    • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

    Sumber Lainnya