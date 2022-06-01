Direktori Perusahaan
TRIMEDX
Wawasan Utama
    • Tentang

    TRIMEDX is an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics and medical device cybersecurity. We help healthcare providers transform their clinical assets into strategic tools, driving reductions in operational expenses, optimizing clinical asset capital spend, maximizing resources for patient care, and delivering improved safety and protection. TRIMEDX was built by providers, for providers, and leverages a history of expert clinical engineering with data on 92% of all active medical device models.

    http://trimedx.com
    Situs Web
    1999
    Tahun Didirikan
    2,000
    Jumlah Karyawan
    $500M-$1B
    Estimasi Pendapatan
    Kantor Pusat

    Sumber Lainnya