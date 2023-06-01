Direktori Perusahaan
TraqIQ
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
Wawasan Utama
  • Bagikan sesuatu yang unik tentang TraqIQ yang mungkin bermanfaat bagi orang lain (contoh: tips wawancara, memilih tim, budaya unik, dll).
    • Tentang

    TraQiQ is a global technology company that offers products and services to help customers identify, facilitate, and fulfill transactions. Their FinTech and AI solutions have been deployed with leading multi-national customers around the world, helping increase customer loyalty, improving profitability, and driving efficient financial transactions. They have a global presence with offices/customers in Asia, North America, Africa, and Latin America. The leadership and advisory team of the company include people with deep experience running large businesses as well as successful entrepreneurs.

    http://www.traqiq.com
    Situs Web
    2017
    Tahun Didirikan
    126
    Jumlah Karyawan
    $10M-$50M
    Estimasi Pendapatan
    Kantor Pusat

    Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

    Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

    Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

    Lowongan Unggulan

      Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk TraqIQ

    Perusahaan Terkait

    • Spotify
    • DoorDash
    • Roblox
    • Intuit
    • Amazon
    • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

    Sumber Lainnya