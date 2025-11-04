Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in India di ThoughtWorks berkisar dari ₹1.39M per year untuk Consultant hingga ₹5.23M per year untuk Lead Consultant. Paket kompensasi yearan median in India total ₹2.19M. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total ThoughtWorks. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/4/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Consultant
₹1.39M
₹1.33M
₹10K
₹53.2K
Senior Consultant
₹2.23M
₹2.22M
₹0
₹14.6K
Lead Consultant
₹5.23M
₹5.15M
₹78.5K
₹0
Principal Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
