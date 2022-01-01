Direktori Perusahaan
Thomson Reuters
    Thomson Reuters (NYSE / TSX: TRI) (“TR”) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

    thomsonreuters.com
    Situs Web
    2008
    Tahun Didirikan
    24,000
    Jumlah Karyawan
    $1B-$10B
    Estimasi Pendapatan
    Kantor Pusat

