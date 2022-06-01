Direktori Perusahaan
Texas Capital Bank
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda

Texas Capital Bank Gaji

Gaji Texas Capital Bank berkisar dari $87,335 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Analis Bisnis di tingkat rendah hingga $185,070 untuk Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Texas Capital Bank. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/1/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Manajer Produk
Median $152K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $150K
Analis Bisnis
$87.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Analis Keuangan
$159K
Bankir Investasi
$143K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$185K
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Texas Capital Bank adalah Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $185,070. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Texas Capital Bank adalah $150,900.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Texas Capital Bank

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Citizens Bank
  • Regions Bank
  • Frost Bank
  • Citi
  • KeyBank
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/texas-capital-bank/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.