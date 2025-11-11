Direktori Perusahaan
Tesla
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Akuntan

  • Akuntan Teknis

  • Greater Amsterdam Area

Tesla Akuntan Teknis Gaji di Greater Amsterdam Area

Kompensasi Akuntan Teknis in Greater Amsterdam Area di Tesla total €92.4K per year untuk P3. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Tesla. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/11/2025

Rata-rata Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
P1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P3
€92.4K
€77.5K
€14.8K
€0
P4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Lihat 2 Level Lainnya
Block logo
+€50.9K
Robinhood logo
+€78.1K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.7K
Verily logo
+€19.3K
Jadwal Vesting

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Tesla, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 4th-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Tesla, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)

Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.



FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Akuntan Teknis di Tesla in Greater Amsterdam Area mencapai total kompensasi tahunan €103,155. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Tesla untuk posisi Akuntan Teknis in Greater Amsterdam Area adalah €87,939.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Tesla

