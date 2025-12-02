Direktori Perusahaan
Teladoc Health
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Ilmuwan Data

  • Semua Gaji Ilmuwan Data

Teladoc Health Ilmuwan Data Gaji

Kompensasi Ilmuwan Data in United States di Teladoc Health berkisar dari $138K per year untuk Data Scientist II hingga $264K per year untuk Senior Data Scientist. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $161K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Teladoc Health. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/2/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Tambah KompBandingkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist II
$138K
$126K
$8.8K
$2.9K
Data Scientist III
$171K
$160K
$3.6K
$7.6K
Senior Data Scientist
$264K
$198K
$36.3K
$29K
Lihat 3 Level Lainnya
Tambah KompBandingkan Level
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
TambahTambah KompensasiTambah Kompensasi

Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspor DataLihat Lowongan Kerja

Jadwal Vesting

33%

THN 1

33%

THN 2

33%

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Teladoc Health, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 3 tahun:

  • 33% vesting pada 1st-THN (33.00% tahunan)

  • 33% vesting pada 2nd-THN (33.00% tahunan)

  • 33% vesting pada 3rd-THN (33.00% tahunan)



Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan Ilmuwan Data penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

Jabatan yang Disertakan

Kirim Jabatan Baru

Informatika Kesehatan

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Ilmuwan Data di Teladoc Health in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $263,500. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Teladoc Health untuk posisi Ilmuwan Data in United States adalah $143,000.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Teladoc Health

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Clover Health
  • One Medical
  • McKesson
  • Amwell
  • Teladoc
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/teladoc-health/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.