Kompensasi Ilmuwan Data in United States di Teladoc Health berkisar dari $138K per year untuk Data Scientist II hingga $264K per year untuk Senior Data Scientist. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $161K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Teladoc Health. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/2/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist II
$138K
$126K
$8.8K
$2.9K
Data Scientist III
$171K
$160K
$3.6K
$7.6K
Senior Data Scientist
$264K
$198K
$36.3K
$29K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
33%
THN 1
33%
THN 2
33%
THN 3
Di Teladoc Health, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 3 tahun:
33% vesting pada 1st-THN (33.00% tahunan)
33% vesting pada 2nd-THN (33.00% tahunan)
33% vesting pada 3rd-THN (33.00% tahunan)
