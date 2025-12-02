Direktori Perusahaan
Techstars
Techstars Kapitalis Ventura Gaji

Paket kompensasi Kapitalis Ventura median in United States di Techstars total $225K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Techstars. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/2/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Techstars
Managing Director
hidden
Total per tahun
$225K
Level
-
Gaji Pokok
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$45K
Lama di perusahaan
4 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
25 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Techstars?
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Kapitalis Ventura di Techstars in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $305,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Techstars untuk posisi Kapitalis Ventura in United States adalah $192,500.

