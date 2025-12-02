Direktori Perusahaan
Technology Innovation Institute
Technology Innovation Institute Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Gaji

Paket kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak median in United Arab Emirates di Technology Innovation Institute total AED 455K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Technology Innovation Institute. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/2/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Technology Innovation Institute
Mechatronics Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Total per tahun
$124K
Level
Senior Engineer
Gaji Pokok
$114K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$9.5K
Lama di perusahaan
2 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
4 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Technology Innovation Institute?
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di Technology Innovation Institute in United Arab Emirates mencapai total kompensasi tahunan AED 682,948. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Technology Innovation Institute untuk posisi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in United Arab Emirates adalah AED 455,062.

Sumber Lainnya

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/technology-innovation-institute/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.