TechnipFMC
  • Gaji
  • Ilmuwan Data

  • Semua Gaji Ilmuwan Data

TechnipFMC Ilmuwan Data Gaji

Paket kompensasi Ilmuwan Data median in Brazil di TechnipFMC total R$184K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total TechnipFMC. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/2/2025

Paket Median
company icon
TechnipFMC
Data Scientist
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Total per tahun
$33.4K
Level
-
Gaji Pokok
$29.2K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$4.2K
Lama di perusahaan
0 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
0 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di TechnipFMC?
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru


Berkontribusi

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Ilmuwan Data di TechnipFMC in Brazil mencapai total kompensasi tahunan R$274,803. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di TechnipFMC untuk posisi Ilmuwan Data in Brazil adalah R$184,314.

