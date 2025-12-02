Direktori Perusahaan
Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra Kapitalis Ventura Gaji

Kompensasi Kapitalis Ventura in India di Tech Mahindra total ₹367K per year untuk U1. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Tech Mahindra. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/2/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Total

$4.1K - $4.9K
India
Rentang Umum
Rentang Kemungkinan
$3.6K$4.1K$4.9K$5.2K
Rentang Umum
Rentang Kemungkinan
Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Apa saja tingkat karir di Tech Mahindra?

Jabatan yang Disertakan

Associate

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Kapitalis Ventura di Tech Mahindra in India mencapai total kompensasi tahunan ₹451,864. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Tech Mahindra untuk posisi Kapitalis Ventura in India adalah ₹318,270.

Sumber Lainnya

