Teachers Pay Teachers Gaji

Gaji Teachers Pay Teachers berkisar dari $180,000 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Desainer Produk di tingkat rendah hingga $220,000 untuk Manajer Produk di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Teachers Pay Teachers. Terakhir diperbarui: 9/20/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $200K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Desainer Produk
Median $180K
Manajer Produk
Median $220K

Perekrut
$191K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$210K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Teachers Pay Teachers adalah Manajer Produk dengan total kompensasi tahunan $220,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Teachers Pay Teachers adalah $200,000.

