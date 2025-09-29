Direktori Perusahaan
Sycamore Partners Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Gaji

Paket kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak median in United States di Sycamore Partners total $136K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Sycamore Partners. Terakhir diperbarui: 9/29/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Sycamore Partners
Software Engineer
Charlotte, NC
Total per tahun
$136K
Level
L5
Gaji Pokok
$136K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Lama di perusahaan
6 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
14 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Sycamore Partners?

$160K

Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
TambahTambah KompensasiTambah Kompensasi

Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Gaji Magang

Berkontribusi

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di Sycamore Partners in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $145,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Sycamore Partners untuk posisi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in United States adalah $136,000.

