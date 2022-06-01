Stanley Black & Decker Gaji

Direktori Perusahaan
Rentang gaji Stanley Black & Decker berkisar dari $40,603 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Manajer Proyek di ujung bawah hingga $433,508 untuk Manajer Program di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari Stanley Black & Decker. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/19/2025

$160K

Insinyur Mekanik
Median $95K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $112K
Manajer Produk
Median $134K

Insinyur Perangkat Keras
Median $89K
Analis Bisnis
$104K
Pengembangan Bisnis
$236K
Analis Data
$42.6K
Manajer Ilmu Data
$213K
Ilmuwan Data
Median $150K
Analis Keuangan
$89.1K
Desainer Grafis
$146K
Sumber Daya Manusia
$61.2K
Pemasaran
Median $140K
Desainer Produk
$80.4K
Manajer Program
$434K
Manajer Proyek
$40.6K
Penjualan
$152K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$164K
Arsitek Solusi
$60.3K
Manajer Program Teknis
$141K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Stanley Black & Decker is Manajer Program at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $433,508. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Stanley Black & Decker is $123,000.

